BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy will be delivering the keynote for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Kern County GOP.

The dinner is scheduled for March 14 at the Marriott Hotel on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield.

The VIP reception starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kern County GOP headquarters at 327-9321.

VIP reception and dinner tickets start at $250 per person.