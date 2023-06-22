BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has appointed Assemblyman Vince Fong to a commission to study the potential for a national museum of Asian Pacific American history, according to a release.

The Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act was established by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in 2022. It will study the potential creation of the first national museum to preserve the history and culture of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, according to a release.

The Commission is tasked with exploring the feasibility of establishing, maintaining, funding and operating a facility in Washington D.C., a statement said.

“Being the first Asian-American to represent our region in the State Legislature, he has been an effective leader for the Central Valley,” Speaker McCarthy said in a release. “As he takes on this additional role, I know Vince will bring our Central Valley values of hard work and determination to help this commission succeed.”

Fong said it is an honor to be asked to be appointed to the commission for the potential museum.

“As a son of Asian immigrants who came to the United States to pursue the American Dream, I am humbled by this appointment and excited about the opportunity to tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans who have given so much to our great nation,” Assemblyman Fong said in a release.

The commission will have 18 months to complete its work, according to a release.