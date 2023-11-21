BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year for “Muttcracker” — an increasingly popular trend in the dance community and among animal shelters where ballerinas and rescuers come together in a peer-to-peer fundraising effort that also raises awareness.

Bakersfield City Ballet members teamed up with the Bakersfield SPCA on Tuesday to strike a pose for a “Nutcracker”-themed photo shoot to promote their next show and to encourage adoption of pets at the shelter.

“This is one of our favorite things we look forward to,” said Erica Ueberroth, Executive Artistic Director of the Civic Dance Center. “Instead of being in the studio or the theater, we’re bringing ‘The Nutcracker’ into an unusual environment, and sharing that fun, local tradition of ‘The Nutcracker’ with the animals.”

According to Ueberroth, residents can see Civic Dance Center’s “The Nutcracker” at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Dec. 8, 9 or 10 with “The Nutcracker” Orchestra. To view ticket options or purchase tickets, click here.