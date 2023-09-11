BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since the 2019 pandemic, Sparkling Image Car Washes will host a fundraising event with proceeds benefitting the Kern Environmental Education Program (Camp KEEP) on Sept. 15., according to event organizers.

Camp KEEP provides sixth-grade students with a five-day nature education program at two campuses on the central coast, officials said.

Friday’s fundraiser will be offering full-service car washes and oil changes with 50% of the event’s proceeds going towards the KEEP foundation, organizers said in a news release.

We’re thrilled to once again be in a position where we can partner with Camp KEEP for the benefit of Kern County students. They do such great work. We’re so proud to be affiliated with this organization.

Carl Fisher, Sparkling Image Regional Manager

To participate in the fundraiser visit the following Sparkling Image Car Wash locations: