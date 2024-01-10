BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be equipped with 22 Starlink satellites to low orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Liftoff is scheduled for 12:59 a.m. If needed, a second launch time has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12 at 12:59 a.m.

This would be SpaceX’s 18th flight for the first booster supporting the mission. Following the stage separation, the first stage will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed over the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX’s website.