BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched their first Falcon 9 rocket of 2024 Tuesday.

The weather was clear enough for liftoff at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:44 p.m. and was equipped with 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit. Those include the first six Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities.

The satellites will enable mobile operators around the world to provide simple and easy global access to texting, calling and browsing regardless if you’re on land lakes, or coastal waters.