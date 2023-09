BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX launched Falcon 9 rocket carrying another batch of starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base just before midnight Monday night.

To date, SpaceX has launched more than 3,000 satellites into low earth orbit.

The rocket could be seen for hundred of miles. A 17 News viewer, Jonathan, submitted this video of his perspective from east Bakersfield of the Falcon 9 rocket soaring across the night sky.

Take a look at the video in the player.