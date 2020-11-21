SpaceX prepares for Falcon 9 launch Saturday morning from Vandenberg AFB

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is ready to launch a rocket carrying a satellite into orbit Saturday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base and it may be visible in Kern County just after liftoff.
A Falcon 9 rocket is set for takeoff from the base at 9:17 a.m. on Nov. 21. The rocket will be carrying NASA’s Sentinel 6 sea level monitoring satellite.
Residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties may hear sonic booms as the rocket breaks the sound barrier re-entering the atmosphere. A portion of the rocket is set to land back at Vandenberg AFB.
Depending on cloud cover, the rocket may be visible in western portions of Kern County.