SpaceX prepares for Falcon 9 launch Saturday morning from Vandenberg AFB

Team Vandenberg and SpaceX are scheduled to launch the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9:17 a.m., from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade. / Photo: Vandenberg AFB

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is ready to launch a rocket carrying a satellite into orbit Saturday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base and it may be visible in Kern County just after liftoff.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set for takeoff from the base at 9:17 a.m. on Nov. 21. The rocket will be carrying NASA’s Sentinel 6 sea level monitoring satellite.

Residents in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties may hear sonic booms as the rocket breaks the sound barrier re-entering the atmosphere. A portion of the rocket is set to land back at Vandenberg AFB.

Depending on cloud cover, the rocket may be visible in western portions of Kern County.

