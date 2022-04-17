BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is possible you heard a sonic boom early Sunday morning as SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenburg Space Force Base.

It happened just after 6 a.m. this morning. Officials say this launch was a spy satellite, part of a mission to gather intelligence for the U.S. military.

However, the activity of this satellite is classified, so no information is available about what it will do when it reaches orbit.

This is reportedly the second Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenburg for national security.

SpaceX’s website says the Falcon 9 rocket is nearly 230 feet tall and weighs more than 1.2 million pounds. It is also the world’s first reusable rocket that can fly into orbit.