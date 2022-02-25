VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying several satellites Friday morning from Vandenberg SFB.

The rocket is slated to lift off from south base at 9:12 a.m. Its trajectory will travel along the coast of California and Baja California as it heads southeast from Vandenberg over the Pacific Ocean, according to live updates.

This will be the 150th flight of a Falcon 1, Falcon 9, or Falcon Heavy rocket since SpaceX debuted its launcher family in 2006.



