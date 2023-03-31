BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX scheduled a Falcon 9 launch from the Vandenberg Space Force Base early Sunday morning that may cause sonic booms in the surrounding area, according to officials.

The Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch at 7:29 a.m. Sunday, according to officials. At about eight minutes after the launch Falcon 9’s first stage will land back at Vandenberg.

Officials said depending on the weather conditions there is a possibility that in surrounding counties residents may hear sonic booms during the landing.

If necessary, a backup launch is available on April 3 at 7:29 a.m., according to officials.

If you would like to watch the launch, SpaceX will go live about 15 minutes before lift-off. Click here to go to the SpaceX website.