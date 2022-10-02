BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, and moments after liftoff the rocket may be visible in some parts of Kern County.

The launch is set for 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 3. Officials said the Falcon 9 will climb vertically for several seconds then gradually turn towards the south-southeast, and climb into orbit.

A backup launch window is scheduled for Oct. 4 at 4:35 p.m.

The first stage booster will then land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

If weather conditions allow, a bright orange flame from the rocket could be seen as far away as Mount Pinos, Newbury Park and Malibu. It may be visible with an unobstructed view more than 100 miles away.

The purpose of the Falcon 9 mission is to put several Starlink internet service satellites into orbit.