BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force base late Saturday night.

The launch will carry several second-generation satellites into orbit, according to officials.

The rocket has a window to launch from 11:26 p.m. Saturday to 3:21 a.m. Sunday.

The event may be visible to the unaided eye for hundreds of miles weather permitting. During the first few minutes the Falcon 9 will produce a bright orange flame that will gradually dim, according to officials.

The Saturday launch is a rescheduled launch of the Falcon 9 rocket that was pushed back from Friday, Oct. 27.