BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 satellites, successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning according to a recent SpaceX press release.

On Sept. 25, SpaceX launched a rocket holding at least 21 satellites on it, sending them into low-Earth orbit. The launch happened at 1:48 a.m., on Monday morning.

This launch mission takes place on Space Launch Complex 4 East at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to SpaceX, this was the sixth flight for the first stage booster, which supported Monday’s mission.