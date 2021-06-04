Spaces still available for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County summer camps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has a few more spaces available for three summer day camps operating in Lamont and Bakersfield.

“To address learning recovery and social-emotional support, the children and youth attending Summer Day Camp will participate in small-group academic, evidence-based interventions, and enrichment activities including reading, performing and visual arts, physical fitness, STEM, Summer Brain Gain, and MyFuture under the direction and mentoring from Youth Development Professionals,” a news release said.

Registration is available for the Lamont Club at 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont, and the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. and Stockdale Club at 5207 Young St., both in Bakersfield.

To register a child, click here.