Southwest Bakersfield business owner asks for help to catch burglar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A business owner in Southwest Bakersfield is hoping you recognize a man she says is responsible for breaking in and stealing several items over the weekend.

The break-in happened Sunday at around 2 p.m. at Bellissima Medical Aesthetics located at 6001 Truxtun Ave.

According to the owner, Rosie Hurst, she didn’t know about the burglary until a worker showed up to work Monday and saw police outside the business with a K-9. A patient had notified police about the burglary.



Suspected burglar / Photo: Rosie Hurst

Hurst says there is a security inside, but it didn’t pick up the movements of the suspect through the sensor motion.

Hurst says she believes the intruder broke he front glass, came in and stole items including the cash register and skin care.

The front door to the business needed to be replaced, now Hurst hopes someone can help catch the burglar.

If anyone recognizes the man seen in the video, you are asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.