Southern California Gas Company offers tips as part of Great California ShakeOut

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Gas Company is reminding customers about what to do in preparation for and after an earthquake as part of the Great California ShakeOut drill taking place Thursday.
The company offered the following tips:
- Know where your gas meter is located and a keep a 12-inch or larger adjustable wrench with emergencies supplies, near your building exit or next to the gas meter shut-off valve. Don’t store the wrench on the gas meter or other gas piping.
- Turn off the natural gas meter only if you smell natural gas, hear the sound of gas escaping or see other signs of a leak, and only if it is safe to do so.
- If you turn off the gas, leave it off. A professional must inspect gas piping and appliances for damage before service is restored.
- Call SoCalGas to turn the gas back on, relight the pilots and service your appliances. Only SoCalGas employees are allowed to turn on the gas to the meter.
- Don’t ignite a flame or use electrical appliances, light switches or other devices that can cause a spark until you’re sure there are no gas leaks.
- Check safety devices including smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they’re functioning properly.