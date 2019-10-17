Southern California Edison warns of possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for about 1,600 customers in Kern County

Southern California Edison says it could shut off power to about 1,600 customers in eastern Kern County because of the potential for wildfires related to weather events this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the area beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. through Friday at 2 a.m. Westerly winds are forecast in the area between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

According to Southern California Edison’s website, the utility is considering shutting off power to about 33,000 of its customers, with the bulk of them in Mono County.

SoCal Edison says the 1,600 customers in Kern County could be impacted in the communities of Camp Owens, Kernville, Lake Isabella, Wofford Heights, Weldon, Onyx and Canebrake.

On its PSPS page, SoCal Edison says no customers have had their power shut off as 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Other customers could be affected in Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Inyo counties.

