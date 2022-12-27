BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Never approach a downed power line, stay alert for knocked-out traffic signals and keep fresh batteries on hand for flashlights.

Those are some of the tips Southern California Edison provided to safely get through a winter storm.

An SCE release sent Tuesday noted moderate rain and winds are expected in the San Joaquin Valley which could knock out power. Customers can report outages at 1-800-611-1911 or online. Information about outages can be viewed here.

Other tips furnished by the utility include the following: never use equipment indoors that is intended for outdoor use; check on neighbors to make sure they’re OK; and, if using a generator, place it outside and plug individual appliances directly into it with an extension cord. For more tips on power line safety, click here.