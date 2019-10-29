Southern California Edison, PG&E could shut off power to more than 16,000 customers in latest safety shutoffs

Southern California Edison and PG&E could shut off power to more than 16,000 of their customers in Kern County because of high winds that could damage power lines and cause wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of the Kern County mountains bringing strong winds and dangerous fire conditions Wednesday from 5 a.m. to midnight. Northeast to easterly winds along with low relative humidity are forecast for the area.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the bulk of potentially affected residents by safety shutoffs are Southern California Edison customers in Kern County. The utility says 15,417 customers in eastern Kern County — including communities of Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Wofford Heights and Bodfish — could have their power shut off but have not provided a time for when shut offs could happen. SCE lists those areas as under consideration

Southern California Edison says they have notified customers of the possibility of shut offs.

To sign up, for alerts sign up through Southern California Edison.

Here are the maps of communities affected from Southern California Edison:

Tehachapi: Tehachapi Map 1, Tehachapi Map 2, Tehachapi Map 3

Unincorporated areas: Bear Valley Springs Map 1, Bear Valley Springs Map 2, Bodfish, Caliente Creek, Cameron, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Grapevine, Havilah, Hot Spring Valley, Indian Creek, Kern County, Kern County, Loraine, Mebane Ranch, Millersville, Miracle Hot Springs, Monolith, Mountain Mesa, South Lake, Squirrel Mountain Valley, Tejon Ranch, near Tehachapi along Willow Springs Road, between Walker Basin and Loco Bill Canyon, Twin Oaks, Wheeler Ridge, Wofford Heights, Hog Canyon, Stallion Springs.

Meanwhile, PG&E says 839 of their customers in Kern County could be affected by so-called Public Safety Power Shutoffs. PG&E said Tuesday those customers in Bakersfield, Arvin and Lebec could have their power shut off beginning at 9 p.m.

PG&E customers can check if they may be in a shutoff zone by entering their address at this link.