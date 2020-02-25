Southeast Bakersfield residents getting new city park

Southeast Bakersfield residents will be able to enjoy a new five-acre park in a couple years.

The city has announced it has received $3 million from the California Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 to build a new park at the corner of Linnell Way and Brahma Street. The grant will cover the entire construction of the park and requires no matching funds from the city.

“I am very happy the city is investing in Ward 1 communities, creating new outdoor opportunities for our residents to enjoy,” said Councilman Willie Rivera. “I am excited to see this project develop in this community and hope the City continues to invest in projects like this one.”

The city said construction is expected to begin later this year and will take two years to complete.

When finished, the park will include two half-court basketball courts, a pair of sand volleyball courts, two picnic shade structures, outdoor fitness equipment, as well as a walking/jogging path surrounding the park.

There will also be two age-appropriate playgrounds as well as open areas to be used for soccer, football and other field sports.

The city said the park project ranked highly within the state for funding as the city already owned the land because there are no nearby parks for the residents.

“The residents of (the area) attended a series of meetings to let us know how much they need a safe place for children to play in this neighborhood,” said Dianne Hoover, director of the Recreation and Parks Department. “We are so excited to bring this park to reality for them.”

The department applied for the grant in August 2019 and was informed today that it would receive the funding, according to the city.

The Parks and Water Bond Act was passed by California voters and provides $4 billion in funding annually for improvements to existing parks, as well as the development of new parks across the state.