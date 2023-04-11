BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new green area will be created in southeast Bakersfield thanks to a nearly $1.5 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency, according to a news release by the city of Bakersfield.

The City of Bakersfield project will renovate a four-acre drainage sump area at the corner of east Belle Terrace and Citadel Street and transform it into a multipurpose field with lighting, new trees and shrub, a soccer field and more, the news release says.

The city will also plant 70 new trees and 2,400 drought-resistant bushes with the new vegetation aiming to help create a shade canopy over a sidewalk on Citadel. According to the city, the canopy will aim to improve walkability during hot summers.

The abovementioned path will be called the “Green Route to School” for students of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

The $1.4 million grant will be matched by $27,000 from the city’s general fund.