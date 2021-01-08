Southeast Bakersfield collision knocks over power pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have closed traffic near East White Lane and Cottonwood Road following a collision that knocked over a power pole.

The collision was reported near the intersection at around 8:15 p.m. It appeared one vehicle went off the road and collided into a power pole near the intersection at East White Lane and Cottonwood Road. An officer at the scene tells 17 News no one was seriously injured in the crash, but it is unclear what caused the collision

Police have blocked traffic on Cottonwood Road between Brook Street and East White Lane for the investigation.

PG&E’s website also reported power was knocked out briefly to just over 400 homes and businesses in the nearby area.

