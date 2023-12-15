BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big boost is coming to southeast Bakersfield, an area community members argue has long been overlooked and underserved.

Councilman Andrae Gonzalez and 16 other community partners traveled to Sacramento Thursday to attend a meeting of the state’s strategic growth council. The council awarded southeast Bakersfield with a $22 million grant which will be used to make improvements to the southeast community, an area Gonzales represents.

“There are a number of projects including some affordable housing, complete streets projects where we’re going to improve streetscapes including an enhanced tree canopy, additional sidewalks and pedestrian level street lighting, better crosswalks, safer streets, also some initiatives related to job training and technical assistance,” Gonzales said.

Emprezz Nontzikelelo, MLK Community Initiative, added “It means bringing investments there and being proud and that we are now being included with a sense of pride in that area like all the other areas.”

Community members said they’re excited to get to work on making improvements. The grant requires a match so some areas of southeast Bakersfield could see up to $56 million in upgrades.