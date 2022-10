BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to unspecified “police activity,” according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted off from southbound Highway 99 at Highway 58, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.