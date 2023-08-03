BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 just north of Grapevine Road are shut down Thursday evening due to a fire, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to reports, a vegetation fire broke out just south of Grapevine near southbound I-5 at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday. Two lanes are currently open.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fire is being referred to as the “Edmonston Fire.” Multiple firefighting crews have arrived at the scene, and KCFD encouraged people to be “alert for personnel and emergency equipment along the roadway and possible traffic delays.”

Avoid the area, if possible.