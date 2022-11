BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Interstate 5 was momentarily reduced to two lanes after a big-rig collided with a tanker truck, according to a social media post from Caltrans.

Caltrans says the collision between a semi-truck and tanker truck happened just before 2 a.m. on I-5 at Templin Highway. Fuel spilled onto the roadway prompting CHP to temporarily close the two right lanes of southbound I-5.

All lanes of southbound I-5 are now open.