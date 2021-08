LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Interstate 5 is closed south of Highway 138 due to an officer-involved shooting.

The Fort Tejon division of the California Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic. The LA County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. The department said no deputies were injured in the shooting. The deputy involved in the shooting is from the Santa Clarita station.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.