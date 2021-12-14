Southbound Hwy 99 truck bypass lane closed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The truck bypass lane southbound on Highway 99 near the Interstate 5 is closed due to a semi that jackknifed, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, CHP was called out to the truck bypass lane for a semi that had jackknifed on the onramp to the truck bypass lane, according to CHP.

A hard closure was put in place for the bypass lane at 10:24 a.m.

It is unclear when the lane will open back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.