Southbound Hwy 99 truck bypass lane closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The truck bypass lane southbound on Highway 99 near the Interstate 5 is closed due to a semi that jackknifed, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, CHP was called out to the truck bypass lane for a semi that had jackknifed on the onramp to the truck bypass lane, according to CHP.

A hard closure was put in place for the bypass lane at 10:24 a.m.

It is unclear when the lane will open back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News