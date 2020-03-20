Southbound Hwy. 99 to be closed at Hwy. 58 interchange Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 will be closed during nighttime hours in the vicinity of the Highway 58 interchange on Monday.

The closure is scheduled to be in place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Southbound freeway traffic will be detoured at Stockdale Highway and will travel east on Brundage Lane, south on Union Avenue, then west on Ming Avenue to reconnect with the freeway at the Ming Avenue Interchange.

Northbound and southbound 99 will be closed in this area during nighttime hours on Thursday for a concrete pour on the the State Route 58 separation bridge. The pour is expected to take place during the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Southbound traffic will be detoured as noted above. Northbound traffic will be diverted onto eastbound Highway 58 to H Street, then will return westbound on the 58 to re-connect with northbound Highway 99.

If necessary, Wible Road may be closed between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace during daytime hours on March 27 to complete the concrete pour over Wible Road. This closure will affect both directions on Wible Road. Motorists should use H Street to travel between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace while work is underway.

Traffic control will also be in place on Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, on March 26 and 27. Flagging personnel will be stopping traffic for up to five minutes at a time between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Traffic control is needed to allow for drainage work. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this area while work is underway.