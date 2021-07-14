Southbound Hwy. 99 near Rosedale Highway partially blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of southbound Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:50 p.m., at least four vehicles were involved in a crash that is blocking the roadway. The bypass lane is blocked and the No. 1 lane has been closed to allow tow trucks to remove the vehicles, according to Caltrans. No injuries have been reported in the crash.

There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen. Motorists should expect delays through the area.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.