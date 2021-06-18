Southbound Hwy. 99 in McFarland down to 1 lane due to RV fire

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 in McFarland is down to one lane due to an RV fire.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:43 p.m., it received reports that a motor home towing an SUV was on fire on Highway 99 just south of Elmo Highway. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been hurt or killed.

Traffic is backed up around 1.5 miles and motorists in the area should expect delays, according to Caltrans.

This article will be updated once more information is available.