BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – All lanes on Southbound Highway 99 near Olive Drive are currently closed after a woman jumped off a bridge Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11:31 a.m., they received a report of a woman jumping off the bridge.

CHP said the woman died from her injuries. The coroner’s office is currently on the scene.

At this time, SB 99 is closed. Traffic is getting diverted to Norris Road, said CHP.