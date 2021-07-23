UPDATE: Southbound Hwy. 99 bypass lane near Rosedale Highway back open after collision

UPDATE (1:31 p.m.): The bypass lane is back open after this morning’s collision, according to Caltrans.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 bypass lane is currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision near Rosedale Highway.
The collision happened at around 10:52 a.m. between a Hyundai and an unknown vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
BAKERSFIELD: The Southbound State Route 99 bypass lane is currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision near Rosedale Highway. Expect delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/X2KvkUuDKB— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 23, 2021