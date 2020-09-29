UPDATE: More than 500 PG&E customers affected by power outage at Olive Drive and Hwy. 99

UPDATE (10:47 a.m.): The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is reporting a power outage in the area of Olive Drive and Highway 99 due to the downed power lines.

PG&E said the power outage is affecting 529 customers and is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: All lane closures in the area of Highway 99 and Olive Drive are now back open, according to Caltrans. Crews have finished up work fixing the power lines.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Olive Drive after power lines went down in the area.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:13 a.m., officers were sent out to Olive Drive at the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp after receiving reports of power lines being down.

Caltrans said in addition to the southbound lane, the northbound bypass lane is also closed. Traffic is being detoured at Olive Drive. Traffic is currently being backed up around 1.5 miles, according to the department. It is unclear at this time when the closure will be lifted.

BAKERSFIELD: Southbound 99 is currently closed at Olive Drive due to downed power lines in the roadway. Traffic being detoured at Olive Drive. Backup is currently 1.5 miles, expect delays. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/Hw8FExIpKg — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 29, 2020

