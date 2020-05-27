Southbound Highway 99 reopening following big rig fire that snarled traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big rig fire that led to backed up traffic for hours on southbound Highway 99 is being cleared and the No. 2 lane was reopening as of 8:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. when a semi-truck caught fire at Merced Avenue and became fully engulfed in flames, according to the CHP. The driver managed to get out of the truck.

All southbound traffic stopped around 3:30 p.m., with an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilling in the highway and the CHP conducting traffic breaks.