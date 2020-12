UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Caltrans says all southbound lanes have reopened following a crash at Rosedale Highway.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound Highway 99 is reduced to one lane at Rosedale Highway due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.

Delays are expected in the area. Caltrans does not have an estimated time of open.

This is a developing story.