Southbound Highway 99 off-ramps at Olive Drive, Golden State Avenue closing for next few months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramps at Olive Drive and Golden State Avenue on southbound Highway 99 are scheduled to close for the next few months due to construction, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans and Brosamer & Wall Inc. announced the long-term ramp closures are part of ongoing construction for the Bakersfield 99 Rehab project.

Both of the southbound Highway 99 on-ramps from Olive Drive are scheduled to be closed for 55 days during overnight hours. Drivers can detour using Olive Drive, State Road and Golden State Avenue to enter southbound Highway 99.

The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Golden State Avenue (State Route 204) will also be closed for 55 days during overnight hours.

Caltrans said they want to remind drivers to slow down and be mindful of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas.