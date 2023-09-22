BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound Highway 43 are opened following a traffic collision where at least one person was pinned in the wrecked vehicle, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP officials opened southbound Highway 43 lanes at 9:58 a.m. after a Ford vehicle crashed, rolled over and landed on its roof, trapping a woman inside, according to the page.

The woman has a possible head injury, the page says. Witnesses at the scene were trying to free her from the vehicle, according to CHP.

The victims current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.