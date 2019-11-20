UPDATE: Highway 99 re-opened at I-5 split after closure due to flooding

UPDATE: According to the California Highway Patrol, the Hwy. 99 just north of the Interstate 5 split has been re-opened in both directions after being closed earlier this morning due to flooding.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flooding has closed most lanes of Highway 99 just north of the Interstate 5 split and Caltrans is bringing pumps to the area to clear the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There is a hard closure for northbound 99, officers said, and the No. 1 and 2 lanes of southbound 99 have also been closed.

Water has flooded the roadway and there’s nowhere for it to go, officers said.

