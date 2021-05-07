Kern High School District announces ‘Spartans’ as new South High School mascot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South High School has just announced that their new mascot is the South High School Spartans.

South High School has been the home of the Rebels since the school opened in 1957, but a committee of South High students and alumni discussed possible replacement names since last July – part of a trend that has been sweeping the country over the past year to discard Confederate names and symbols.

The district said it the new mascot will exemplify the strength, courage and spirit of the diverse student body and community.

“South High is a place of acceptance. Unfortunately, when the two words South and Rebel are used together, there is a perception of identifying with segregation and racism,” said Principal Connie Grumling. “The time is right to end this perception and reminders of social injustice.”