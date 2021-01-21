South High to change mascot name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 64 years, South High School’s mascot will no longer be known as the Rebels.

South High Principal Connie Grumling said Thursday the school is soliciting suggestions for a new name, and asking for the rationale behind the proposals. She said school officials are undecided on whether to keep the blue and gray colors.

A discussion on changing the name, which evokes Civil War imagery, gained ground last year amid the racial unrest following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.