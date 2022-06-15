BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District Police found two students in possession of guns at South High School on Tuesday, according to a Kern High School District press release.

Officials said the SHS administration got a tip that one student had a gun in their backpack. During the investigation, campus police discovered another student was also in possession of a gun.

KHSD police arrested both students, according to the press release.

The district said it is still investigating the incident but concluded the students had no intentions of using the weapons at school. Despite no viable threat, an extra KHSD officer and security personnel were on campus Wednesday.

The district commends the students who reported the incident and encourages all students to say something if they see something.