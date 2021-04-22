South High narrows mascot name change to 2 choices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South High School has been the home of the Rebels since the school opened in 1957, but it won’t be for long.

A committee of South High students and alumni has been parsing through possible replacement names since last July – part of a trend that has been sweeping the country over the past year to discard Confederate names and symbols.

Well, committee members have winnowed the choices down to two names – but they’re not saying what those names are.

Committee chairwoman Fucshia Ward says we’ll know soon enough. She says we can expect an announcement in roughly two weeks.