South High instructional aide accused of sexually assaulting woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A South High School instructional aide is charged with sexually assaulting a woman who said he agreed to give her a ride to Tehachapi.

Earnest Blake, 39, faces four felonies in connection with the Aug. 11 incident, according to a court document filed by Bakersfield police. 

The document says a DNA sample taken from the victim during a sexual assault exam returned a hit on Blake’s DNA on Jan. 31. He was charged in February. 

Blake told police he picked the woman up and had consensual sex with her for $40, according to a court document. He denied forcing her to have sex. 

Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said Blake is on unpaid administrative leave.

