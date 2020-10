BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South H Street will be closed overnight Monday between Pacheco and Planz roads for pavement work, city officials said.

The road will close in both directions beginning 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Traffic on southbound South H Street will be detoured to Hughes Lane while northbound traffic will be detoured to Monitor Street.

Traffic delays are expected.