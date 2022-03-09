BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South Chester Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Richland Street starting Wednesday evening to complete work on a sewer project, city officials said.

The reduction will take place on the northbound side just before Loustalot Lane and the southbound side just before Brundage Lane, officials said. The Chester Avenue intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic on Richland Street.

Vehicles exiting Highway 58 will have to turn right at Chester Avenue toward Brundage Lane, according to a city news release.

Traffic control will remain in place through the scheduled end date of March 16.