South Bakersfield 73-year-old homicide victim is mourned as a kind and friendly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — People in South Bakersfield are mourning the loss of a friendly face that blessed the community with kindness and smiles.

Idris Halim, a 73-year-old homeless man spent a lot of his time at the Post Office parking lot on Larson Ln.

He was stabbed and killed in the morning of September 7.

Community members say the space feels a lot emptier than it used to be.



Halim was a regular face people saw every time they visited the post office. No matter the weather, hot or cold, he was always there.

People say he was special. He was kind, sweet and had a big heart for others.

“I’ve seen him everyday because I come here to get my mail, Tina DanielHayes a friend of Halim said. “Usually he’s out here, he’s waving. I’ve been wondering about him because I haven’t seen him out here. I go over there and I see the Windex bottle and it’s just sad. He was pleasant. He wasn’t bothering anyone.”

Halim could be recognized immediately by his folding chair and iconic spray bottle.

He could be spotted reading his bible during slow periods in the day. Even on Sundays, Halim could be spotted siting in his chair in the parking lot of the post office.

“100 percent he will be missed,” Jay Kraft a friend of Halim said. “He would be here to wash people’s windows. He seemed pretty successful doing it. He had a lot of regulars and friends stop by that would say hello, whether they needed windows washed or not, they’d bring him food. There’s probably 10 to 15 thousand regulars who know who he is.”

Police are asking the community for help to bring Halim’s killer to justice.

If you know anything you are asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

