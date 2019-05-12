“Sounds of Downtown,” pianos debut for Second Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s newest non-profit debuted on a colorful note in downtown Bakersfield Saturday morning.

The Hub of Bakersfield celebrated the “Sounds of Downtown” for Second Saturday.

Seven Kern County families donated pianos painted by local artists.

The pianos will be on display for anyone wishing to tickle the ivories throughout the entire month of May.

The touch of music was added to the downtown scene to establish an emotional connection with the urban core.

Hub of Bakersfield’s Board Member Jonathan Yates said, “Don’t be afraid of the piano, it’s meant for you to interact with it, and we just want people to have more fun downtown and come down, and enjoy what the city has to offer.”

The pianos will be home to various spots around town including:

• Locale Farm to Table

• Hen’s Roost

• Cafe Smitten

• In Your Wildest Dreams

• Tlo Wines

• TossIt

