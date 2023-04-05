BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County and Eastern Sierra chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for their “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety event to help install over 360 free smoke alarms for local families, according to an official release.

According to the Kern County and Eastern Sierra chapter Board Vice Chair Isabel Bravo, the event is a “rewarding way to give back and directly help local families.”

“It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires,” Bravo said in a statement. “A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and a tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these life saving devices.”

The “Sound the Alarm” event will take place on April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wonderful College Prep Academy located at 2070 Veneto St. in Delano.

You can register to volunteer by clicking here.

Training will be provided before home installation visits begin.